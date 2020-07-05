Freighter Accident Caused Temporary Soo Locks Closure

The Soo Locks were closed for several hours early Sunday morning after an accident at its west end.

The Army Corps says the Atlantic Huron lost power as it approached the locks just after 3 a.m.

The captain dropped anchor but the ship still hit the pier.

The freighter was dented and will be towed to a Canadian dock for repairs.

Crews from the Army Corps used a remote mini-submarine to assess damage to the pier.

The Coast Guard says no one was injured and there are no reports of pollution.