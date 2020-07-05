EGLE: Boat at Bottom of Grand Traverse Bay Needs to Be Removed

State officials say a boat at the bottom of Grand Traverse Bay needs to be removed.

In June, we told you the U.S. Coast Guard rescued ten people off of a sinking cruiser.

The 33-foot-long boat started to take on water and its passengers were able to radio for help.

The Department of Environmental Quality says they do not want the craft left in the water.

Federal and state authorities are currently planning a salvage operation.

The boat’s owner says he has insurance and does want it to be removed from the bay.

The Coast Guard says they have been monitoring the boat.

They do not believe any of the 70 gallons of fuel has leaked.