Teenager Killed in Rollover Crash

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager is dead after an early-morning crash.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to Merkey Road in Filer Township.

They say a 20-year-old from Scottville was going west when they lost control.

Their Jeep rolled over and hit a utility pole.

Deputies say the passenger, 18-year-old Sydney Riggs, was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from the SUV.

She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office believes alcohol played a role in the crash.