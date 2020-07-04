Sault Ste. Marie Veterans Walk in Three-Man Parade for Independence Day

While many Independence Day parades were canceled due to the pandemic, three veterans took it upon themselves to walk in Sault Ste. Marie.

Roger Merchberger, Paul Steinkohl and John Leigh are veterans from American Legion Post 3.

They decided on the nation’s birthday to honor the ideals of this county and its heroes.

Saturday night, they strolled the one-mile parade route from the corner of Ashmun and Easterday to the American Legion.