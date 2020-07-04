Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Grand Traverse YMCA

The Grand Traverse YMCA says some of their visitors have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the lists of possible exposures times and places:

Monday, June 29, 8 – 9 a.m. Wellness floor: General

Tuesday, June 30, 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Wellness floor: Free weight area

Wednesday, July 1, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00p.m. Wellness floor: Free weight area

Thursday, July 2, 12- 1 p.m. Studio B only

If you were exposed, watch for symptoms for 14 days from the initial date.

The YMCA says the cases were identified after an investigation by the county health department.

The organization says they will be closed Sunday for a deep cleaning before reopening Monday.

They also ask all visitors to check for symptoms before coming in, follow their mask policies and practice social distancing.