Grand Traverse Dispatchers: 40 Accidental 911 Calls and Counting

Grand Traverse County dispatchers say dozens of people have called them Saturday on accident.

GT 9-1-1 says they have already had more than 40 inadvertent calls.

They kindly ask that you watch your phone.

If you do accidentally dial 9-1-1, stay on the line to let the dispatcher know it was a mistake.

This way they do not send someone out to look for you and can use those resources for people in need.