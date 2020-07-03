Sixth Annual Slashin’ Ashmun Event Brings Dozens of Cars to Sault Ste. Marie

Traffic on two main roads in Sault Ste. Marie Friday evening were bumper to bumper for a couple hours.

It was all for the Sixth Annual Slashin’ Ashmun Car Cruise.

The event helps relive the life of cruising from decades ago and that includes loud music with the occasional burn out.

Ashmun Street and Portage Avenue saw hundreds of vehicles from classic cars to the newest models.

One couple from Freeland visiting the Soo for two weeks included this in their plans.

“Bringing back a lot of memories! I was used to, like I said, going to car shows and everything and having old cars and classics. I like the sounds of them and I like the smell of them,” said Dick Guttowsky.

The event was free other than the cost of gas and losing a little rubber on those tires.