Science with Samantha: Patriotic Pop-Rocket

Ready, set, blast off! This experiment explores the chemical reaction between water and Alka-Seltzer. When the two ingredients come together they produce carbon dioxide bubbles. When placing the lid on the rocket the gas bubbled become trapped inside the container. Eventually, the pressure within the rocket will build up enough that its force will break the seal on the lid. This is when your rocket should blast off!

How to Make a Pop-Rocket:

Ingredients Needed:

Mini M& M tubes Antacid tablets Cardboard (cereal boxes work great) Foil Glue gun Decorations (stickers, washi tape, painters tape) Water

Some Questions To Prompt The Activity

What is a chemical reaction? What will happen when too much pressure builds-up in the bottle? What causes the rocket to blast off?

Experiment Steps: