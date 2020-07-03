Science with Samantha: Patriotic Pop-Rocket
Ready, set, blast off! This experiment explores the chemical reaction between water and Alka-Seltzer. When the two ingredients come together they produce carbon dioxide bubbles. When placing the lid on the rocket the gas bubbled become trapped inside the container. Eventually, the pressure within the rocket will build up enough that its force will break the seal on the lid. This is when your rocket should blast off!
How to Make a Pop-Rocket:
Ingredients Needed:
- Mini M& M tubes
- Antacid tablets
- Cardboard (cereal boxes work great)
- Foil
- Glue gun
- Decorations (stickers, washi tape, painters tape)
- Water
Some Questions To Prompt The Activity
- What is a chemical reaction?
- What will happen when too much pressure builds-up in the bottle?
- What causes the rocket to blast off?
Experiment Steps:
- Empty and peel off the label of the M&M tube. Break off the lid of the tube.
- Glue on your cone. This can be made from a cereal box or bought from the store.
- Decorate your rocket!
- Put water into the tube
- Set two Alkesters tablets on the lid
- Flip the lid and seal lid!
- Watch and wait for your rocket to blast off!