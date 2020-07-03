Republican Senate Candidate John James Visits Cheboygan

The Michigan U.S. Senate race is heating up.

Last week we spoke with Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

Friday, Republican challenger John James was in northern Michigan.

He met with people in the Cheboygan community Friday morning.

James met with a few Cheboygan area leaders Friday morning at Mulligan’s.

It’s part of his tour around the state aimed at areas hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus.

He talked with small groups about the issues impacting them the most, all while wearing masks and keeping a safe social distance.

James said many of these conversations reaffirm the key issues he’s focusing on.

“It’s filling in the blanks to the prosperity agenda framework to address poverty in both urban and rural areas, but by coming and speaking to individuals, Michiganders on the ground who are living these experiences, it is further informing me exactly how I can support at the lowest level,” said James.

James says he learned a lot from his time in Cheboygan Friday morning.