Republican Senate Candidate John James Meets With Cheboygan Leaders

Michigan Senate hopeful John James was in Northern Michigan Friday as the U.S. Senate race is heating up.

Just last week, 9&10 News spoke with Democrat Senator Gary Peters. His Republican challenger held an event in Cheboygan on Friday.

James met with a small group of Cheboygan leaders at Mulligan’s.

It was part of his statewide tour visiting areas hit particularly hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus.

He is talking with people in the different communities about the issues that impact them the most.

One common thread James sees is poverty.

“Poverty strikes rural and urban areas and it must be addressed, drilling down to the root causes with a future focus, and recognize as Americans we have common purpose, there are so many things that link us together than pull us apart,” James said.

James said he learned a lot from his conversation in Cheboygan and it reaffirmed the key issues he is focusing on.

The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement about James’ visit to Cheboygan:

“Michigan small business owners have struggled because of Trump’s failure to properly prepare for and contain the Coronavirus. But John James stands with Trump even as Michigan businesses pay the price for his botched pandemic response. James’ attempt to rewrite his out-of-touch record just months before the election makes clear he’ll say anything to get elected and can’t be trusted to be an independent voice for Michigan.” – MDP Spokesperson Elena Kuhn.