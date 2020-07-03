MTM On The Road: Omena Cut Flowers Offers 26 Beds of U-Pick Flowers

Omena Cut Flowers in Leelanau County is a U-Pick garden.

They offer 26 beds of flowers for you to choose from, each marked with prices.

Everything is mostly self-serve. You pick your flowers, vase and then you can either put the money in a cash box or Venmo the owner.

The beautiful garden overlooks the shores of Omena Bay and Grand Traverse Bay.

For those who don’t want to cut their own flowers, they also have a cooler filled with arrangements for you.

Omena’s is asking guests to take precautions and practice social distancing.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us all the details on what the garden has to offer, including some tips on how to arrange the perfect bouquet.