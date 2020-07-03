Michigan Reports 460 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 460 new cases of the coronavirus and 3 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 65,135 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,969 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 64,675 confirmed cases with 5,966 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 26, 51,099 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

We learned of five different possible COVID-19 exposure sites in northern Michigan Thursday.

If you were at any of these places at the listed times, you should monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.

That includes the Blue Bird Restaurant in Leland and Kilkenny’s Irish Pub in Traverse City, both on Friday, and the Oscoda Area High School’s graduation ceremony in Iosco County on Sunday.

Cherry Capital Airport is also reporting possible exposures on the two flights.

If you were on these listed flights, call your local health department.

After months of social distancing and staying at home, now the coronavirus pandemic is worse than it has ever been in the U.S.

Adding more than 50,000 cases in just 24 hours.

It comes as millions look to enjoy the holiday weekend.

Thirty-seven states are now seeing a rise in cases.

At the beginning of June, Florida was averaging about 600 a day. Thursday, the state added 10,000 cases.

The governor in Texas just issued a new executive order mandating masks. It’s something the state pushed resisted for weeks.

With cases spreading rapidly among young adults, Dr. Anthony Fauci says we need to get young people to take responsibility.

Florida is now considered one of the epicenters of the pandemic.

Many Florida lawmakers are pushing for the governor to make masks mandatory, but he still says he is not interested in doing that.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.