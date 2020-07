Man Arrested in Chippewa Co. After Troopers Find Psychedelic Mushrooms During Traffic Stop

Police say a Grand Rapids man ran a stop sign in Chippewa County.

Now he’s accused of trying to deal drugs.

State police pulled over the man in Kinross Township around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Troopers say they ended up finding psychedelic mushrooms on him, as well as evidence he was going to deal the drugs.