Ludington Jaycees Get Creative with Patriotic Porch Contest

The Ludington Jaycees would normally be putting the final touches on their parade and fireworks display, but due to COVID-19, they’ve switched their celebration to a porch decorating contest.

“This year has brought a number of challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jaycee President Angela Rickett. “We decided to come up this porch decorating contest because we still wanted to feel a sense of community with people driving through town.”

Karen Fredrickson is from Treasure Island, Florida and spends her summers in Ludington. While she loves the festivities held in the city on the 4th of July, she was pleased there was an alternative to celebrate.

“The front porch community in this town is just so awesome,” said Fredrickson. “And I love to quilt so I had my 4th of July quilt ready!”

Lindsay Murphy normally has a large display for the 4th of July, and loves this time of year.

“With the cancellations of everything that’s been going on, I know a lot of people have been upset about that and it feels different,” said Murphy. “This was an awesome way to jump in and say ‘it looks different but it’s still exciting and we’re still celebrating’.”

Eleven residents and one business participated in the contest themed “Our Patriotic Space”. Four people will be chosen as winners, and will receive a cash prize.

Fredrickson said it’s not about winning, it’s about pride in your country and the community.

“This is the first house that in a town that we could have a flag and see other people’s flags visible,” said Fredrickson. “It’s just great. It gives a real good sense of community and love of country and that’s important.”

Voting will take place online here until July 5. The winners will be announced on July 6.