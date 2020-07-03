Epstein’s Ex, Ghislaine Maxwell, Arrested

In this update in the Jefferey Epstein sexual abuse case, after more than a year of searching, federal agents have arrested Epstein’s alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Prosecutors say Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-girlfriend-turned confidante, helped him recruit young girls from 1994 to at least 1997 to engage in sex acts with Epstein.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, FBI agents arrested Maxwell at her New Hamshire home.

One of Epsteins victims, Jennifer Araoz, said Maxwell was instrumental in every aspect of the operation.

“She was definitely the center, the heart of it all. If she even had one,” Araoz said.

Maxwell is charged with six counts, including illegally transporting minors and perjury.

She denies all wrongdoing in the case

Prosecutors urged a judge to deny Maxwell bail, saying she poses an extreme flight risk.