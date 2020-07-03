Downstate Couple Arrested After Pulling Gun on Black Woman, Daughter

Police arrested a white couple after they pulled a handgun on a Black woman and her daughter downstate.

The confrontation was recorded in a restaurant parking lot in Orion Township.

Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg were charged with felonious assault.

Cellphone video captured the incident Wednesday outside of a Chipotle.

Jillian can be seen outside her vehicle shouting while pointing a handgun.

She eventually gets back in her vehicle, which is driven away by her husband.

The sheriff says both have concealed pistol licenses.

The confrontation started after the victim says Jillian bumped into her daughter.