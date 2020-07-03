Cherry Capital Airport says Two Flyers with Coronavirus Wore Masks, Social Distanced

The Grand Traverse County Health Department is reporting that two passengers with coronavirus flew through the Cherry Capital Airport.

One of them flew out on Wednesday to Arizona. The other was arriving from St. Petersburg, Florida.

The health department also confirmed six new cases across the area. TVC has already implemented stricter cleaning routines, which include disinfecting and removing common touch points.

They’re asking everyone to follow CDC guidelines to keep everyone safe. Kevin Klein, the airport’s director, is thankful the two COVID positive flyers spent minimal time in the airport and followed the right procedures.

“The good thing on both cases is that both were wearing masks, so that was very positive, both practiced social distancing and had minimal exposure at the airport,” said Klein.

TVC and the airlines require masks to be worn at all time. They’re reminding travelers to stay home if they are not feeling well or have been exposed.

The six coronavirus patients, and possible exposure locations, are listed below:

A female in her 20s who was symptomatic, no known exposure

Two females in their 30s who were symptomatic, exposed to another positive case

A male in his 20s who was symptomatic, exposed to another positive case

A male in his 80s, asymptomatic, no known exposures

A male in his 60s, symptomatic, with history of contact to known positives and domestic travel

Additionally, 3 other cases were initially reported in Grand Traverse County, but upon investigation were transferred to their state of residence for final follow-up.

Exposure sites:

Kilkenny’s Irish Public House, June 26th, from 9:30 – 10 p.m.

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department reports that a resident who tested positive for COVID-19 flew out of Cherry Capital Airport on July 1, 2020 between 12:45 – 2 p.m. Passengers on Allegiant Air Flight 516 from Traverse City, Michigan to Phoenix, Arizona are asked to monitor for symptoms.

The Chippewa County Health Department reports that a resident who tested positive for COVID-19 flew into Cherry Capital Airport on July 1, 2020. Passengers on Allegiant Air Flight 994 from St. Petersburg, Florida to Traverse City, Michigan are asked to monitor for symptoms.