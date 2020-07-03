Celebrating America’s Birthday with Virtual Performances and Creative Collaborations

You can’t have a celebration without some great music – and on ‘The Four’s ‘Fourth of July’ episode, they featured some virtual collaborations from local area schools. Here’s your recap.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we have been able to connect with so many incredible students and teachers who are making the most out of an unsettling situation. This includes Ryan Biller from Manistee High School. He called on students from across Michigan to create a virtual band to perform John Philip Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever.

The music department through the Harbor Springs Public School system strives to provide its students with an exceptional curriculum – that encourages kids to create, learn, and enjoy music. Their list of class projects and musical productions – ranges from choir harmonies to instrumental tunes that feature K – 8 students in the program.

Their 2020 Spring project was completed without being in the studio, stage or school, and featured a cover of Andy Grammer’s “Don’t Give Up On Me”. See how it all came together in the video below.