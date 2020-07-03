5 Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites in Northern Michigan

We learned of five different possible COVID-19 exposure sites in northern Michigan Thursday.

If you were at any of these places at the listed times, you should monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.

That includes the Blue Bird Restaurant in Leland and Kilkenny’s Irish Pub in Traverse City, both on Friday, and the Oscoda Area High School’s graduation ceremony in Iosco County on Sunday.

Cherry Capital Airport is also reporting possible exposures on the two flights.

If you were on these listed flights, call your local health department.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional updates, click here.