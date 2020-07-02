Wellness for the Family: We’re Wild about Cherries

Besides the themes of fireworks, watersports, and summertime – here in Northern Michigan – July means cherries! We breakdown this juicy, sweet fruit with Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Registered Dietitian, Grace Doracha, and examine its health benefits.

“Who doesn’t love cherries?” says Grace. “Michigan is one of the top producers of cherries in the nation”. The great thing about cherries is they come in different levels of sweetness and tartness, and colors, plus they carry a lot of health properties. According to Grace, “they have tons of antioxidants that can help fight cancer, and they are great for your skin”.

Cherries also contain melatonin that can help you sleep, and they help you hydrate. Grace recommends eating them while they are in season, but you can enjoy them all year round by freezing them or dehydrating them.

As with any foods, make sure you consume them in moderation as they are high in natural sugars.

