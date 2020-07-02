US Added 4.8 Million Jobs in June

As the U.S. announced one of its strongest job reports in months, it also reported a record number of new coronavirus cases.

The economy added nearly 5 million jobs in June.

The U.S. reported nearly 51,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The U.S. is now closing in on 2.7 million cases with more than 128,000 deaths.

Almost 730,000 people who had the virus have recovered so far.

The U.S. jobs report for June far exceeded what economists projected.

The U.S. added 4.8 million jobs last month.

It brought the unemployment rate to 11%.

It marks the second consecutive month of growth after more than 20 million jobs were wiped out in April.

The U.S. is still down nearly 14.7 million jobs since February.

The unemployment rate remains higher than at any point during the Great Recession.