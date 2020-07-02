Treetops Thursday: Golf Course Update & Staying at the North Condos

It looks like it is going to be another beautiful weekend in Northern Michigan, and there’s no better way to spend it than a game or two of golf. We met with Barry Owens, the general manager at Treetops Resort in Gaylord, to talk about hitting the green this summer, and how you can plan a getaway to one of their luxurious condos.

When we last checked in, Treetops only had its Tradition Golf Course open due to the pandemic. Owens had mentioned now that restrictions have eased a little, they have been able to open up more of their services, and course. Here’s what you need to know:

All 5 golf courses are open.

Guests may walk the course (Tradition only) or use golf carts (note: golf carts will be sanitized after each use.). We are allowing 2 riders per cart but you may request your own cart and we’ll accommodate if available.

Bag Drop staff is available and able to assist with your clubs if you are comfortable with that. They will have sanitizer readily available and are instructed to wash hands before and after handling clubs.

The Golf Academy is open for lessons, schools and the daily 2:30 clinic at the Jones.

The Jones and North Pro Shops are open. We ask that you begin checking into the pro shop before every tee time.

You must book your tee time ahead time either on their website or call: 1-888-TREETOPS.

And while you book your tee time, you may just want to plan a stay for the whole weekend. Located 5 miles past the main entrance at the Resort North Property are two and three bedroom units that overlook the “Premier” golf course. These North Condos are the perfect little getaway for those who want to spend quality time with the family, or time alone. Some of the rental properties are newly constructed or recently renovated, and provide a cozy and relaxing atmosphere for that well-deserved break. Treetops also has other lodgings and amenities to fit your needs.

Book your tee time for a Treetops Golf Course here, and plan your stay here.

To stay up to date on the current COVID-19 updates for Treetops Golf Courses, Lodging, and their services, click here.