Traverse City DDA, Nonprofits Team up to Build Parklets on Front Street

More updates are popping up on Front street!

Next time you’re in Traverse City, you’ll notice five little resting stops across the pedestrian-only street.

The Downtown Development Authority asked five nonprofits to build “parklets” across downtown.

The parklets provide shade, a place to sit, and more. They all take up the room of one parking space.

Plus, when they’re all finished, they’ll promote the good work of local charities like SEEDS, BATA and others.

The Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities built their parklet near Front and Cass…

The parklet offers shoppers shade, rest and another pretty unique, eco-friendly feature:

“We got solar panels up on the roof so we’re going to be building in USB ports for your phone so bring your cord and you’ll be able to charge your phone via the sunlight,” said Ric Evans, the Clean Energy Policy director.

The parklets will be up through the summer.