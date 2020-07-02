Supreme Court Denies Congress Access to Mueller Grand Jury Documents Until Hearing

The Supreme Court is denying Congress access to secret grand jury testimonies from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, at least through the November election.

The justices agreed Thursday to hear the Trump administration’s appeal of an order to have the material be turned over to the Democratic-controlled House.

The high court’s action will keep the documents out of congressional hands, at least until the case is resolved.

That is not likely to happen before 2021.

The delay is a victory for President Trump, who is also preparing for a court fight against congressional efforts to get his bank and other financial records.