Nine Michigan Residents Face Federal Charges for Drug Trafficking

Nine Michiganders face federal charges for their alleged roles in drug trafficking.

The nine people are charged with trafficking meth, heroin, cocaine, and suboxone between November 2018 and June 2020.

They’re all current and former inmates with Michigan’s Department of Corrections.

They’re accused of procuring controlled substances from Mexico and distributing them around the state.

One of the accused is from northern Michigan.

Rocky Krupa, also known as Rock, is from Traverse City.

The charges carry a variety of maximum penalties, including up to life in prison for some of the defendants.