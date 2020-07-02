New One Day Record for COVID-19 Cases

The coronavirus pandemic is not slowing down and an increase in hospitalizations is raising alarms.

More than 52,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the nation Wednesday. That is a new one-day record for the country.

States in the south and west are still battling surges in new cases.

In Texas, hospitals are struggling to keep up. Nearly 7,000 Texans are now hospitalized with the virus.

Just Wednesday, new infections in Texas hit a record high of more than 8,000.

California is also finding it hard to keep up. COVID-19 cases have spiked 72% and hospitalizations have increased 51% in the last two weeks.

That’s forcing the California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom to put a three week ban on bars and indoor dining.

”Bottom line is the spread of this virus continues at a rate that is particularly concerning,” he said.

Beaches in New York City are now opened, but the city is putting a pause on plans for indoor dining.