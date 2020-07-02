Montcalm County Woman Accused of Embezzling From 90-Year-Old

A Montcalm County woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly woman she was caring for.

Teri Miller is from Edmore.

She faces several charges for her alleged role in embezzling from a 90-year-old woman.

That woman’s son-in-law hired Miller after her daughter passed away unexpectedly in October 2018.

They say Miller stole from the victim’s bank account and used her credit card to obtain cash advances, all without the victim’s permission.

The victim’s family filed a complaint and state police investigated the allegations, with charges announced Thursday from the attorney general’s office.

Miller was arraigned Thursday and was released on bond.

Charges against Miller include embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, using a computer to commit a crime, using a financial transaction device without consent, tax – failure to file and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

She’ll be back in court on July 13.