Michigan Reports 543 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 543 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 64,675 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,966 COVID-19 deaths.

Wednesday the state was at 64,132 confirmed cases with 5,951 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 26, 51,099 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, the Chippewa County Health Department says a resident in the county who tested positive for COVID-19 flew into Cherry Capital Airport Wednesday.

The health department is asking passengers who were on Allegiant Airline Flight 994 from St. Petersburg, Florida to Traverse City on July 1 to monitor for symptoms and call their local health department.

Those living in Chippewa County can call the Chippewa County Health Department at (906) 635-1566.

The health department is reminding residents not to travel if you are ill or have had contact with someone who has been sick.

As the U.S. announced one of its strongest job reports in months, it also reported a record number of new coronavirus cases.

The economy added nearly 5 million jobs in June.

The U.S. reported nearly 51,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

The U.S. is now closing in on 2.7 million cases with more than 128,000 deaths.

Almost 730,000 people who had the virus have recovered so far.

The U.S. jobs report for June far exceeded what economists projected.

The U.S. added 4.8 million jobs last month.

It brought the unemployment rate to 11%.

It marks the second consecutive month of growth after more than 20 million jobs were wiped out in April.

The U.S. is still down nearly 14.7 million jobs since February.

The unemployment rate remains higher than at any point during the Great Recession.

Health officials are now pushing for a nationwide mandate on wearing a mask.

President Trump says he supports masks even though has made countless public appearances without a face covering.

He says if you’re in a crowd, you should be covering up. But he didn’t mention that they should be mandated nationwide.

Currently it is up to local and state governments to make mandatory face mask decisions.

In Florida, Palm Beach County’s new mask order is already the center of a lawsuit that alleges mandating wearing a mask in public “violates our constitutional and fundamental human right to privacy.”

Melissa Martz, an attorney on the lawsuit, says, “Let us use our own brains to decide what’s good for us. Pertaining to medical care and our bodies. And this is why where there is risk there must be choice.”

Wearing a mask could help the nation financially. Goldman Sachs estimates that a national mask mandate could prevent a 5% hit to the economy.

