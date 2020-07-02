Mason County Unveils Water Hazard Text Alerts

After an abnormally dangerous summer on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Mason County, a new alert system is being put in place to ensure People are aware of the dangers before heading out.

People can subscribe to a new text alert that will tell them when the National Weather Service has put out a beach hazard for the day. Strong currents, high water levels or rough water.

People can’t be forced not to swim but knowing the dangers ahead of time can make any trip to the beach safer.

“It’s information. One of the national models we are using is, ‘Know Before You Go,” says Liz Reimink, Mason County Emergency Management Coordinator, “Know what the hazards are before you plan your day out on the beach. If people are wanting to spend the day at the beach, if they know Lake Michigan is particularly hazardous today, maybe they will go to one of the inland lakes.”

You can sign up for the text alerts by texting “MASONBEACHSAFETY” to 99411.