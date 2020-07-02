Jamesport Brewing Closes As Employee Gets Tested for COVID-19

As bars and restaurants prepare for a busy holiday weekend while still navigating social distancing rules, one local brewery is being very cautious and closing.

Jamesport Brewing in Ludington is closing Thursday and Friday because an employee may have been exposed to the virus.

The restaurant business is already difficult enough to make sure things are safe and healthy for your patrons and then when you add the extra layer of COVID-19. At Jamesport they wanted to be extra cautious and not have a chance of an outbreak started right here.

“It’s a tough decision to make but necessary,’ says owner Thomas Hawley.

Thursday morning Jamesport was notified an employee has been in contact with a person who is confirmed to have COVID-19. While that employee is tested, they are shutting down.

“In order to protect our staff, all of our employees and our customers we think it’s always important to err on the side of caution,” says Hawley.

The employee’s test may come back negative but Hawley says this kind of caution is just how the business will be run in 2020.

“A lot of the decisions we make are counterproductive to what it means to be in business but I think we’ve discovered that you can make a decision one day and the next day it can be irrelevant,” says Hawley.

Just the chance of a positive employee working, can tarnish what they have built.

“We think our reputation is important,” says Hawley, “It’s something we want to continue to have.”

The brewery will be deep cleaned as they await the results. If positive, every other employee will be tested.

“They are tough rules but in order to get through a pandemic that none of us have experienced before,” says Hawley, “It’s just going to be a necessary part of life until we get past it.”

Being a brewery and also a restaurant that does not get more than 70% of its sales from alcohol, Jamesport Brewing is able to be open for indoor service. If all the tests come back negative, they will be back up and running this weekend.