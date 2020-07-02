Inland Seas Education Association Virtual ‘To The Water Challenge’

Appreciating the area where we live and focusing on the amazing bodies of water all around us, is what the Inland Seas Education Association in Leelanau County aims to achieve. The association has had to change up several of the regular summer programs and events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why they’re hosting a virtual ‘To The Water Challenge‘ on July 24 through the 31.

People are encouraged to get on, get in or near the water in northern Michigan and take the time truly reflect on nature. It’s more than just a physical challenge, but one that challenges our minds to see the importance of the water and what it means to Michigan.

For more information about registration and the ‘To The Water Challenge” through the Inland Seas Education Association check out the videos posted above or click here.