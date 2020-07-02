Health Department: Stay Safe from COVID-19 Fourth of July Weekend

Fourth of July is always a very busy weekend in Northern Michigan.

With coronavirus cases on the rise across the country and the state, it has Northern Michigan health officials concerned.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan says they are seeing some concerning COVID-19 trends heading into the holiday weekend.

Since June 1, 60% of their COVID-19 positive cases have been asymptomatic.

“We know it’s going to be with us for a while and knowing we can’t eliminate the risk we do everything we can to mitigate,” said health officer Lisa Peacock.

The summer months also increase the strain on area hospitals.

“In Northern Michigan our hospitals are already experiencing their typical seasonal rise in census, which means they function much closer to capacity than other times of the year,” Peacock said. “So the risk of a surge in cases is of a particular concern.”

And with other areas of the state taking steps back, they want to make sure everyone stays safe this weekend.

“We can still prevent these steps backward in our northern region by masking up, washing up, and spreading out,” Peacock said. “We must all do our part to stay safe to stay open.”

If you are planning on attending a weekend gathering, they say there are some steps you should take.

“Try to maintain that six feet of distance and be outdoors as much as possible, wearing a mask if you are in a public place and you can’t maintain that distance,” said medical director Dr. Josh Meyerson.

If you are even the slightest bit sick, stay home.

And even if you are just gathering with family..

“You can still take precautions like people bringing their own food, their own drinks,” Dr. Meyerson said.

But, it’s a group effort…

“None of us can do this alone,” Peacock said. “Everybody has to do their part so we don’t compromise the important steps we have taken forward.”