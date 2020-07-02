Health Department Announces Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Iosco Co. Graduation Ceremony

Anyone who attended a graduation ceremony in Iosco County last weekend might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

If you were at the Oscoda Area High School graduation and commencement ceremony between 12 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, the health department says you may have been exposed.

District Health Department No. 2 says anyone that was present should monitor for coronavirus symptoms and consider getting tested.

Denise Bryan, health officer at DHD2 states, “Situations like this emphasize the importance of social distancing and wearing a face covering in public settings, even outdoors when social distancing is difficult to maintain, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others. Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.”