Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein Associate, Arrested

The FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell Thursday.

She is the woman accused of helping procure underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire Thursday morning.

She lived with Epstein for years.

She’s accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex.

The exact charges against her have not been revealed yet.

Maxwell has repeatedly denied the allegations calling them “absolute rubbish.”

Epstein reportedly killed himself in a federal detention center in New York last summer.

He was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges at the time.