Kalkaska’s Fundraising Efforts for Skate Park

A group of Kalkaska residents are looking to open a skate park for the community, and it’s been years in the making.

“The past couple of summers, any chance I’ve gotten I’ve been painting faces and whatever tips I get go to the fundraiser,” said Kenzie Root, a member of the Kalkaska Skate Park Community Committee.

The group received approval to start fundraising in 2017 and currently has around $3,000-5,000 of their $14,500 goal.

The $14,500 will be used to take out the hill in Chalker Park.

“The hill’s eroding and needs to go away,” says Damien White, the chair of Kalkaska’s Park and Recreation division. “It makes perfect sense to have a skate facility within the Chalker Park area so everybody can be together.”

Once the hill is taken out, the second phase will include the skating community to help design the park.

The group feels there’s many benefits to the community if a skate park is built.

“We have a lot of downtown businesses that’ll benefit from the foot traffic,” Root says.

“There’s also mental health benefits, physical benefits,” White says. “It’s a great way for the kids to blow off energy, get their exercise in.”

The Kalkaska Skate Park Community Committee is holding a few fundraisers to raise the money. They have two small rooms filled to the ceiling with bottles and cans they’ve been collecting since May.

“Our next step for that is we have to sort them out,” Root says. “We have to get a hold of the distributors and package them up and see if they’ll take them from us without having to return them in the stores.”

Their biggest fundraiser will be in August at the All Hands on Deck block party in downtown Kalkaska. There will be music, food, skating demonstrations, and a chance for attendees to donate.