Former Michigan Youth Center Staff Members Charged in Death of Teen

Three former Michigan youth center staff members charged in the death of a black teenager have been arraigned.

Michael Mosley and Heather McLogan turned themselves in Wednesday.

They are charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.

Zachary Solis was arraigned Tuesday after turning himself in.

This all stems from the May 1 death of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks.

Police say Fredericks went into cardiac arrest while being restrained at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.

He was hospitalized and died two days later.

The autopsy showed Fredericks had been restrained on the ground resulting in asphyxia.