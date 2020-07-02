EGLE Awards Grants to Protect, Improve Water Quality in Grand Traverse Co.

EGLE awarded two northern Michigan organizations with grants to help the region’s water quality.

The Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bay is getting more than $700,000.

Improvements will be made to the Kids Creek Watershed to reduce storm water impact.

They will also conduct an e-coli impairment study on Mitchell Creek after heavy rain caused raw sewage to flow into the Boardman River on two different occasions last month.

The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy will also get more than $400,000 from EGLE.

It will be used to protect 330 acres of river and lakes in the Platte River Watershed.