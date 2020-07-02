Cruising Down the Platte River: Perfect Way to Enjoy a Northern Michigan Summer Safely

It’s time to grab your sunscreen and head out the door. It’s finally summertime here in Northern Michigan— a time to make memories and spend quality time with friends and family soaking up the sun! One of the best ways to do just that is getting out on one of Michigan’s many waterways.

Riverside Canoe Trips in Benzie County is giving families and people of all ages a fun adventure. They take you for a 1-2 hour trip down the Platte River. You can choose from kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, tubes, tandem kayaks, etc. Matt Olson, a Benzie County native says he and his family can always count on having some fun down the Platte River. “It was great because a 9-year-old can take his own kayak out and he can be independent and have some fun— you can throw someone in the back with a tube and that keeps a 6-year-old occupied. And if you can control a 3-year-old in the middle of the canoe it’s a great day!”

With many travel plans canceled this summer due to COVID-19, this is the perfect opportunity for families to relax and take a stay-cation right in their own backyard. Riverside Canoe Trips has put in place several safety guidelines to keep everyone safe. From checking in and getting over to the launch site, staff are wearing masks and patrons are encouraged to do so as well until they get onto the water.

Riverside Canoe Trips also has a general store stocked with summertime necessities. They also have a kitchen where they cook up delicious summertime treats.

For more information or to book your adventure, click here.