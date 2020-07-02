Chippewa Co. Resident Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Flew Into Cherry Capital Airport

The Chippewa County Health Department says a resident in the county who tested positive for COVID-19 flew into Cherry Capital Airport Wednesday.

The health department is asking passengers who were on Allegiant Airline Flight 994 from St. Petersburg, Florida to Traverse City on July 1 to monitor for symptoms and call their local health department.

Those living in Chippewa County can call the Chippewa County Health Department at (906) 635-1566.

The health department is reminding residents not to travel if you are ill or have had contact with someone who has been sick.