Bringing the Theater Outdoors for the Summer

Normally when we feature ‘Movies with Meg’ with creative director for the State Theatre in Traverse and Traverse City Film

Festival, Meg Weichman, we talk about movie recommendations. This time Meg is showcasing an outdoor movie theater she helped to create with her friend, Susan.

Since we can’t go to the theater at the moment, it’s a creative way to bring the theater to us in our own backyards. It can also be a new summer tradition that families check out and a safe way to social distance with the ongoing pandemic.

To see what creative ideas Meg has for us, check out the video posted above.

For a direct link to the State Theatre in Traverse City click here.