White House: President Now Briefed on Russia-Taliban Bribery Intelligence

The White House says President Trump has now been briefed on intelligence that Russia was offering the Taliban money to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

Sources say no one verbally told the president about the situation, but the information was included in the president’s daily brief.

And Tuesday Democrats were briefed by the Trump administration.

Rep. Adam Schiff says, “The right people to give the briefing really were not in the room. We need to hear from the heads of the intelligence agencies about how they assess the allegations.”

Both the House and Senate agree the U.S. needs to take action if Russia paid the Tailban money to kill American soldiers.