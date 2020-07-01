U.S. Small Business Administrator Visits Traverse City Stores to discuss Recovery, Paycheck Protection Program

The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration made a stop in Traverse City on Wednesday, to tour local stores and talk to business owners.

Administrator Jovita Carranza is on a national tour to hear about small business recovery efforts in the wake of the pandemic.

“Their input allows us some guidance to take back to Washington D.C.,” she said.

Carranza sat down with the Traverse City chamber, then toured the Front Street Cherry Republic store, then visited Sincerely Betty and later Pangea Pizza where she spoke with various business owners during a round table discussion.

Discussions like this will help her advise the federal government on how to continue supporting business recovery.

There’s another $130 billion on the table for the extended Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the SBA has expanded the amount of lenders.

She noted that recovery is possible, but will be back to normal once there’s a coronavirus vaccine.

“If we do all the right things if we comply with the CDC guidelines we can live through that process at a safer rate,” said Carranza. “[The vaccine] is really what’s going to unleash the economy, right now, we’re slowly adapting to our current conditions.”

She noted that small businesses make up half of the country’s gross domestic product and account for nearly $11 trillion in revenue.