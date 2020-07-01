Two Accused of Setting Fire to Abandoned Building in Sault Ste. Marie

Two people in Sault Ste. Marie were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly setting fire to an abandoned building.

The Sault Ste. Marie fire chief says the call came in around 8:15 for the fire on South Street at the old coal dock.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and fire were visible.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw two young men at the property when the fire broke out.

Police located them a couple hours later and arrested the two.

They are charged with arson and trespassing.