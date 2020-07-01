Trump Niece’s Book Paused by Judge in Family Dispute

As of now, a judge in New York’s Supreme Court temporarily blocked President Trumps’ niece, Mary Trump, from releasing a tell-all book about the family.

The book is titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

It was set to be published on July 28.

The president’s younger brother, Robert Trump, filed a lawsuit saying the book violates the confidentiality agreement from the estate of the president’s father, Fred Trump.

Mary Trump signed the agreement as part of Fred Trump’s will.

The publisher of the book and Mary say they plan to appeal the decision.