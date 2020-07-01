Troopers Arrest Mt. Pleasant Man After Foot Chase in Clare Co.

A wanted Mount Pleasant man is in jail after running from troopers in Clare County.

Around noon on Tuesday, state police say they saw a vehicle with no license plate and a cracked windshield in Garfield Township.

When they tried to pull it over, it sped off.

The suspect then made two different stops once in a wooded area and then in a neighborhood.

Both times the man got out of the vehicle and ran from police.

The second time, police captured him.

State police say the man was wanted for stealing a vehicle in Clare County with more stolen property inside it.

He is now lodged at the Clare County Jail and is set to be arraigned on multiple felony charges.