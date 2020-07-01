Troopers Arrest Mt. Pleasant Man After Foot Chase in Clare Co.

Johnathon Gustin,

A wanted Mount Pleasant man is in jail after running from troopers in Clare County.

Around noon on Tuesday, state police say they saw a vehicle with no license plate and a cracked windshield in Garfield Township.

When they tried to pull it over, it sped off.

The suspect then made two different stops once in a wooded area and then in a neighborhood.

Both times the man got out of the vehicle and ran from police.

The second time, police captured him.

State police say the man was wanted for stealing a vehicle in Clare County with more stolen property inside it.

He is now lodged at the Clare County Jail and is set to be arraigned on multiple felony charges.

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories