Troopers Arrest Mt. Pleasant Man After Foot Chase in Clare Co.
A wanted Mount Pleasant man is in jail after running from troopers in Clare County.
Around noon on Tuesday, state police say they saw a vehicle with no license plate and a cracked windshield in Garfield Township.
When they tried to pull it over, it sped off.
The suspect then made two different stops once in a wooded area and then in a neighborhood.
Both times the man got out of the vehicle and ran from police.
The second time, police captured him.
State police say the man was wanted for stealing a vehicle in Clare County with more stolen property inside it.
He is now lodged at the Clare County Jail and is set to be arraigned on multiple felony charges.