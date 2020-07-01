Spa Grand Traverse resumes Services with COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

Since spas and salons in Michigan were given the green light to re-open, new safety guidelines are in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes place like Spa Grand Traverse inside the Grand Traverse Resort in Acme. Staff says it’s all to keep everyone safe while they’re receiving services. That starts with wearing a face mask before you enter the spa.

“You have to mask up. That is our policy. Not only for our guests coming in but for our employees as well,” says spa director, Dawn Olsen.

Spa Grand Traverse is also focused on sanitation in between all services.

“I think sanitation is huge, but everybody needs to remember spas have always really been very sanitary. I think the big thing to know is that we’re allowing an extra 15 minutes in between our services right now just literally for sanitation time,” says Olsen.

It’s become the new normal and something Olsen says is all part of what the spa staff is committed to. Part of that commitment includes social distancing as well.

“We are having our guests wait in their vehicles. They do call us when they arrive and we let them know when they can enter. So, the big thing is we want to keep our reception area as less traffic as possible. Currently, we do allow our guests to wait in our waiting room, but again social distancing is very much in place,” says Olsen.

All spa staff is also wearing personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of everyone and to keep guidelines in place.

