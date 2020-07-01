Sault Ste. Marie Receives Grant to Improve Parking Areas, Streets

It’s been 30 years in the making, and now, there’s a plan to improve several parking areas and streets in Sault Ste. Marie.

The city recently received a $4.7 million community development block grant.

It’s to help improve areas that haven’t had work done in several decades.

This project won’t only improve parking.

It includes landscaping upgrades like flowers, grass and walkways.

The Soo DDA tells us this project is going to take some time.

“It will disrupt the entire downtown in terms of parking, access, rear building access for almost two summers. We are going to have to do a phased approach. I don’t think we can do the whole thing at once because of just how massive the project is going to be,” said Justine Knepper, Sault Ste. Marie DDA.

In total, this project will cost nearly $6 million which means the city will have to cover about $1 million.