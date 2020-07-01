Police: Dead Tree a Factor in Two Motorcycle Crashes in Roscommon County

A man died and another person is in the hospital after two motorcycle crashes in Roscommon County.

Police believe both were caused by a dead tree.

Tuesday afternoon police were called to a crash on County Road 104 near Leafy Lane in Gerrish Township.

While investigating that crash, officers were told of a second motorcycle in a ditch about 200 yards from the first.

State police say a dead tree had fallen into the road.

They believe both riders could not avoid hitting the tree.

They say David Frye of Boyne City died at the scene.

The other rider was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be O.K.