Petoskey Man Charged in Connection to Break-Ins of Springvale Twp. Home

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help in a breaking and entering investigation.

Deputies say they responded to a larceny complaint Friday in Springvale Township.

According to their investigation, a Petoskey man repeatedly broke into a home between March and June They say he stole multiple items.

The man was arrested Monday and is charged with home invasion, larceny and stalking.

If you know anything about this case, or might have been a victim call the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office.