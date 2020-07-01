MTM On The Road: Boyne City’s Virtual Fourth of July Parade to Air on 9&10 News

The Boyne City Fourth of July Parade is one that typically draws in thousands of people.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are making some adjustments this year.

Parade organizers are teaming up with us here at 9&10 News to showcase a virtual parade that will air on July 4 at 10 a.m.

This year’s Grand Marshal will be Kate Hartlep, who turned 100 years young this past year.

They are also excited to have the Boyne City High School Class of 2020 as this year’s Honored Citizens.

Sponsors for the event include Boyne Propane, The Moody Family, True Stream, and Great Lakes Energy.

They are continuing on their tradition of the parade and certain favorite events such as the Boyne Chamber Duck Race, but again, this will all be virtual.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are live in Boyne City to preview the 2020 parade.